Anis Hadj Moussa deal off for now: Ittihad Club cannot meet the demand

Anis Hadj Moussa's move to Ittihad Club collapsed at the last minute. The Saudi club cannot meet the bank guarantee demanded by Feyenoord, Ben Jacobs and Feyenoord Transfermarkt report. As a result, the deal is off for the time being.

Earlier on Sunday, Hadj Moussa looked set for a move to Saudi Arabia. Feyenoord and Ittihad Club had reached a verbal agreement and were only waiting on the final formalities. The bank guarantee has now become the stumbling block.

Feyenoord wanted financial certainty before giving the final green light to the multi-million transfer. According to the latest reports, Ittihad Club are refusing to provide that guarantee. That means there will be no medical and Hadj Moussa will not travel to Riyadh.

Big money was involved. Feyenoord Transfermarkt previously reported that Feyenoord could receive up to €44 million including bonuses. Rijnmond spoke of a fixed transfer fee of €40 million, which could rise to €42 million through bonuses.

On either figure, Hadj Moussa would have become the most expensive sale in Feyenoord's history. With the transfer now off, that will not happen.

Saudi Arabia's transfer window is still open, so Ittihad Club could yet return with a new bid for the Rotterdam club. Because of the transfer issues, Hadj Moussa was left out of the matchday squad against NEC (1-3) and appears to have played his last match for Feyenoord.

For now, a move to Ittihad Club is off because of the problems with the bank guarantee.