Angry Serbia head coach suggests help for the Netherlands during Nations League clash

Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic cut a frustrated figure after the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Interviewed straight after the match by Serbian outlet Mozzartsport, Paunovic felt the Netherlands had been given 'help'.

His side are going through a disappointing spell, but the head coach felt they deserved more than defeat. "The lads did a fantastic job. We responded very quickly after conceding."

Paunovic singled out goalscorer Mihajlo Cvetkovic and Stefan Gudelj for special praise. "Because of that, we were able to adapt to the other players who already have a lot of experience, and the team also worked brilliantly."

For all Serbia's good work on the pitch, there was still one area that left him unhappy. "We produced a good match against a top team who were helped a little today. I am absolutely not satisfied with the refereeing."

Donatas Rumsas and his team took charge of the Nations League match. "A national team like the Netherlands do not need help, I think. There must not be double standards. That the criteria are interpreted differently for fouls and the like."

Even so, Paunovic struck a defiant tone at the end. "But certainly against a national team like this, with the Netherlands as opponents, a full stadium against us and the refereeing as well, we showed that we have a strong and solid mentality and that we can compete with the Netherlands," Paunovic concluded combatively.

Earlier in the evening, Paunovic had already looked furious over a refereeing decision. He took off his jacket and threw it to the ground, à la Hans Kraay junior.