Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero's sons are done at Real Madrid's academy. The former Spain goalkeeper, furious, has pulled Martin and Lucas, both keepers like their father, out of "La Fabrica" after two seasons at the royal club.

According to "AS", the surprise call followed Martin, the elder son, losing his prominent role. Neither boy was named in the squad for the "Futures" tournament in Orlando either, and that tipped Casillas into action. The club is now aware of his decision.

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"Marca" reported that Martin, 12, and Lucas, 10, will leave Real Madrid for Leganes, chasing a development project better suited to their progress.

Both brothers started out at Pozuelo before their two years in Real Madrid's academy. They agreed to the move, which came after consultation with the family.

Martin had caught the eye at the under-12 World Championship. Lucas, meanwhile, shone by saving several penalties against Barcelona.