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Neither the numbers nor the league table seem enough to reassure Liverpool ahead of next Sunday's showdown, because the visitors to Anfield are not the Manchester United side who have stumbled for so long this season, but an entirely new team looking for a different start under their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

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That's the message from Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, who refused to treat Sunday as an easy game against a side sitting 18th and without a league win since last August. For the Spanish coach, this could be the most dangerous time to face them.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Iraola said: "We have to realise the importance of the game. They have a new manager, and new challenges for us. It's true that they have this slight advantage, as we don't have any references to prepare with, because they could take different paths that, honestly, we don't know at the moment."

A new manager changes everything in the dressing room, and Iraola knows it. Every player will want to prove himself and fight for a place in the starting line-up. That could hand United a huge morale boost and revive their faltering season.

He wants Liverpool to snuff that out quickly: "The start of the game will be very important. We know their players well, who they are, and what strengths and weaknesses they have shown, but we have to deal with their enthusiasm early and not give them a chance to feel that they can come back."

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Liverpool sit fourth going into the game, having won six of their last eight matches in all competitions, including a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the League Cup. Anfield is the problem. They've won just one of their five league games at home, and that remains a real concern for the coaching staff.

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Iraola didn't hide from it, saying: "Yes, I think we are aware that our away statistics are much better. We need to improve that aspect, and Manchester United is the first opportunity to prove it."

Recent history makes the task harder still. Manchester United haven't lost to Liverpool since September 2024, and they haven't been beaten at Anfield since the historic 7-0 defeat by Jurgen Klopp's side in March 2023. That record gives the visitors extra confidence despite their slump in results.

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There's better news on the injury front, with the injured trio of Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk expected to be ready for Sunday. That's a major boost. Iraola also confirmed that Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are back in training but not yet ready to play.

Elsewhere, Iraola condemned the drone filming of Manchester United's training this week. He'd received the footage, which an individual had posted on his YouTube channel before apologising and later deleting it.

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Iraola concluded: "They sent me the footage yesterday, but the most important thing about this is that it should not be legal. It happened to Manchester United, but it could happen to me at any training session. It's not about the advantage, it's about the fact that someone can do it. There is a reason we train behind closed doors, and I don't think this is good for any club."