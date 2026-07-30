Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he received an offer to coach his home nation, Italy, but turned it down because he remains committed to leading Brazil.

Paolo Maldini, the Italian Football Federation's technical director at the time, played alongside Ancelotti and trained under him from 2001 to 2009 at AC Milan. He told reporters last week that he had contacted his former manager about taking charge after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

Explaining his decision, Ancelotti told ESPN: "It's not about the contract, that's not the reason. The reason is my commitment to the Brazilian Football Confederation and to this country, because this country welcomed me warmly during my first year."

"I want to stay here," he added. "And I have of course thanked the Italian Federation, but I want to stay here because I believe it is right and fair to stay in a country that welcomed me so warmly, and in an institution that gave me the opportunity to work."

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also rejected the Italian Federation's offer. Plans to appoint Andrea Pirlo then collapsed amid political concerns over a sponsorship deal with a Russian betting company. Roberto Mancini was confirmed as national team coach last Monday.

Back in May, Ancelotti signed a contract extending his stay with the Brazilian Football Confederation until the 2030 World Cup. He took charge of the Samba side shortly after leaving Real Madrid a year ago.

Under his leadership, Brazil suffered their fastest World Cup exit since 1990, losing 2-1 to Norway in the round of 16.

The 67-year-old says his mission is not yet accomplished. "The World Cup result was not good," he said. "It disappointed everyone, and we all feel sad. But we must look at the past with one eye, and look to the future with the other, because this next group of players, this country has talented players, and we can build a bright future."

A new line-up is coming. Several veterans are likely to make way for younger players, among them Neymar, Brazil's all-time top scorer, who has announced his international retirement.

"I think that historically, one generation ends and another must take its place," he added. "It must be better than the previous generation."

Asked about players such as Alisson Becker, Casemiro, Danilo and Alex Sandro, all aged 33 or older, Ancelotti did not rule out a future for them but made clear that changes are coming.

"What we think is that some may join the team, but we must look to a new cycle, and we will look to a new cycle and bring in new players," he noted.

He concluded: "It is a chapter about to end. Clearly, we must thank them all, and I have a great deal of affection for them all."