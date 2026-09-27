Carlo Ancelotti is hunting for answers. With the Seleção's form and results sliding, the Brazil boss looks ready to borrow a page from Hansi Flick's Barcelona playbook and unleash Raphinha in a new role.

The plan is to field the Barcelona man as an out-and-out striker in the upcoming friendly against Australia, shelving the other forwards in his squad in a bid to transfer the "Raphinha effect" from the Blaugrana to the national side, according to Catalan newspaper"Sport".





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Raphinha is flying. Fourteen goals this season have made him the standout top scorer in La Liga during a surprising start to the campaign.

Barcelona used him as an out-and-out striker or a false nine early in the season, and the Brazilian delivered stunning attacking numbers. That form convinced Ancelotti he could pull off the same job for the national team.

The idea rests on packing the midfield with more strength and creativity while cashing in on Raphinha's knack for finishing off moves.

New solutions

The former Real Madrid coach appears to have grown tired of Vinícius and Endrick, who have offered little since he took charge. That frustration is driving his search for new solutions, and Raphinha has become his reference point, handed greater responsibility on the pitch, according to "Sport".

Raphinha inherited the number 10 shirt Neymar wore for Brazil, and he will lead the team in a second consecutive friendly against Australia.

Barcelona have their worries. There are fears Ancelotti could run him into the ground, after Raphinha played the entire first friendly, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with more heavy minutes expected in the second.

Raphinha is in good physical shape right now. But every call-up brings fears of unnecessary risks, given that these circumstances have at times left him with serious injuries.



