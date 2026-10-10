Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor player, made history in the Turkish Super League on Saturday with another decisive contribution against Samsunspor in the seventh round.

Down to ten men, Trabzonspor still won 3-0 away at Samsunspor, Salah teeing up the third goal for teammate Francolino in the 40th minute.

The Egyptian did not see out the match. He came off in the 77th minute, replaced by Nigeria's Paul Onuachu.









According to the website 61saat, "Salah scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 7 matches he played this season, becoming the first player to reach these figures in the modern history of the competition".

Those seven goals put Salah top of the Turkish Super League scoring charts, level with Gift Orban (Umit Sortif). Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahce) and Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir) trail on six apiece, with Dusan Vlahovic (Besiktas) on 5.









He leads the way for assists too, out in front on 3 alongside Victor Osimhen, Olsen, Irfan Can Kahveci and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Trabzonspor sit third in the Turkish League (provisionally) on 13 points, three behind leaders Galatasaray, with 4 wins, two draws and a single defeat.