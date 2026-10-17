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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL BETIS-BARCELONAAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

An unenviable record: a nightmare haunts Antony before the Barcelona clash

Antony
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Brazil
Spain
Jordan
Iraq
Algeria

A shocking statistic and a chase with no end!

La Cartuja stages the pick of the ninth round in Spain, with Real Betis hosting Barcelona. The home side are chasing a place among the leading pack. Barcelona want to tighten their grip at the top.

Statistics specialists "WhoScored" have dug out a damning number on Betis star Antony before kick-off. The Brazilian has fired off 32 shots in La Liga this season without scoring once, more than any other player across Europe's big five leagues.

Betis sit third on 19 points. Barcelona lead alone on 24, which hands this fixture serious weight in the title race.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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