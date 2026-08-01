Barcelona have reignited their interest in Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, the Girona man, during the current summer transfer window.

According to Spain's "El Chiringuito" programme, Barcelona are weighing up a move for Ounahi as they look to bolster a midfield left short by the injury to Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong.

Several clubs are chasing the Girona playmaker this summer, the programme reported, though the midfielder is yet to settle on his future.

Ounahi lit up the 2026 World Cup with the Atlas Lions, driving Morocco all the way to the quarter-finals.

Barcelona had circled once before. His dazzling displays for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup put him on their radar, but that deal collapsed.

A contract at Girona keeps the Moroccan tied down until the summer of 2030. His market value stands at 30 million euros.

