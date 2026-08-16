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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

An old act behind the jeers against Cucurella

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid
Schalke 04
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
M. Cucurella
Germany
Spain

Schalke's supporters gave Marc Cucurella a hostile reception on the Spaniard's outing following his move to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos running out 3-0 winners in the friendly between the two sides.

Defensa Central reported that the crowd at the Veltins-Arena drowned Cucurella in jeers the moment he stepped onto the pitch in the 61st minute, replacing Álvaro Carreras.

The grudge dates back to the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany, a 2-1 win for La Roja. The hosts protested a handball by the now Real Madrid full-back inside Spain's penalty area, but referee Anthony Taylor waved play on.

What the Germans conveniently forget, according to the report, is that the passage of play began with a foul of their own.

Moments before Jamal Musiala's strike, the ball struck the triceps of German striker Niclas Füllkrug, a prior offence in Spain's favour.

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Espanyol
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Real Madrid
RMA
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Hallescher FC crest
Hallescher FC
HAL
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
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UEFA's referees' committee did, however, admit that Cucurella's controversial handball against Germany should have brought a penalty.

Spain went on to win the World Cup, so Cucurella extended his holidays and only reported for training at Valdebebas at the start of this week, delaying his first appearance for Real Madrid.

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