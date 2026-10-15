According to Bild, the Gunners' chief scout, Maurizio Micheli, has raised the subject of the South Korean with the Premier League champions. A move in the winter transfer window is unrealistic, but their interest could firm up later.









Kim is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2028, and the report says talks over an extension are planned for the near future. The 29-year-old, though, sits third in Bayern's centre-back pecking order behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah.

At Napoli, Micheli signed the South Korean from Fenerbahce in Istanbul for €19 million in 2022, so his suggestion comes as no surprise. Just a year later, Kim moved to Bayern for €50 million.

Which club wanted Min-Jae Kim in the summer?

Arsenal's interest in Kim had reportedly grown by last summer. According to tz, the English champions made an enquiry with Bayern Munich as they looked for a replacement for William Saliba, who faces a lengthy spell out following back surgery. Kim decided against a move, having grown comfortable with his role as a challenger at Bayern Munich. Arsenal instead signed Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa for €60 million.

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In six competitive appearances for Bayern Munich this season, Kim has played 489 minutes without registering a goal contribution. Next Wednesday, 21 October, Bayern Munich host Arsenal on the third matchday of the Champions League league phase.