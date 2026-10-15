According to the Bild newspaper, Maurizio Micheli, the Gunners' chief scout, has raised the subject of the South Korean with the Premier League champions. A winter move reportedly looks unrealistic, but their interest could become more concrete later.









Kim is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2028, and the report says the club plans talks over an extension in the near future. The 29-year-old sits nominally third in Bayern Munich's centre-back pecking order, behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah.

Micheli's reported suggestion comes as no surprise: while working for Napoli, the Italian brought Kim in from Istanbul's Fenerbahce for €19 million in 2022. Just a year later, Kim moved to Bayern Munich for €50 million.

Which club wanted Min-Jae Kim in the summer?

Arsenal reportedly stepped up their interest in Kim last summer. According to a tz report, the English champions made an enquiry to Bayern Munich as they sought a replacement for William Saliba, who is out for a long time following back surgery. Kim reportedly turned down a move and accepted his role as a challenger at Bayern Munich. Arsenal eventually signed Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa for €60 million instead.

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Kim has played 489 minutes across six competitive matches for Bayern Munich this season, without a goal or an assist. Next Wednesday, 21 October, Bayern Munich host Arsenal on the third league matchday of the Champions League.