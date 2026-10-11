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Al Ahli v Al Gharafa: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

An influential absence hits Al-Ahly before the Asian test against Al-Wasl

Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli
Al-Wasl
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite
E. Mendy
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Algeria

The upscale side receives mixed news

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia face a fresh Asian test against Al-Wasl of the UAE tomorrow, Monday, at the Zabeel Stadium in the AFC Champions League Elite. They do so without Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, sidelined through injury, as they chase a third successive title.

Holders of the last two editions, Al-Ahli opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Mendy will definitely miss the Al-Wasl clash. The goalkeeper continues his treatment and rehabilitation programme at the club's headquarters, overseen by head of the medical staff Mubarak Al-Mutawa, with the upcoming league match against Al-Nassr his likely return date.

There was better news elsewhere. Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has joined the travelling party in the UAE ahead of the Al-Wasl tie.


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