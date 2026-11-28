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The Santiago Bernabeu is no longer just the stage for Real Madrid's victories and footballing glories. It has become a huge economic force and one of the key secrets behind the success of the Spanish giants. With stands packed with fans, an exceptional atmosphere that gives the players an extra lift and revenue streams multiplying thanks to its modern facilities, the stadium has become both a goldmine and a fortress that is hard to breach, as the numbers on and off the pitch show.

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According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Real Madrid are having an exceptional season at home, turning the Santiago Bernabeu into a fortress where defeat is unknown. Nine home games, nine wins. They've scored 30 goals, more than three a game, and conceded just seven.

Madrid are used to bossing opponents at home, but this season goes beyond the norm. Last season they dropped eight points at home in La Liga, while Barcelona took maximum points at Camp Nou.

Now Los Blancos are matching that standard, driven on by a passionate crowd that surrounds the players and gives them extra motivation to win. The Bernabeu has become one of Jose Mourinho's most important weapons in the title race.

The visit of PSV Eindhoven drew the biggest crowd of the season: 76,176 spectators packed the stadium to capacity.

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The redeveloped Bernabeu's capacity varies with the competition and with organisational and security requirements. It holds around 78,000 for La Liga matches but just over 76,000 in European competition, in line with UEFA regulations.

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Nor was the PSV Eindhoven game an exception. Every home match so far has drawn more than 71,000. The lowest crowd, 71,898, came against Rayo Vallecano, while the games against Real Sociedad and Malaga last August drew 72,226 and 74,858 respectively, despite falling during the summer holidays in the Spanish capital.

In total, more than 666,000 spectators have passed through the Bernabeu, an average of 74,040 per match. That's the scale of demand to watch Real Madrid from the stands.

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Expensive tickets, but demand holds firm

Getting a ticket to watch Real Madrid at home is no longer easy, with demand rising and supporters willing to pay big money to follow the team.

Tickets for the upcoming visit of Alaves start at €75 in the fourth tier behind the goal and rise to €120 in the same section. In the main stand, a seat costs €235 along the side and €195 behind the goal, making it the most sought-after section after the VIP boxes.

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The Bernabeu's value goes well beyond sporting success and full stands. It has become one of the main drivers of Real Madrid's economic growth, after a redevelopment that cost more than €1.5 billion, including the construction work and the interest on the loans the club took out to fund it.

The figures show the scale of the transformation. In 2018-19, the last season before the redevelopment work began and before the Covid pandemic, the stadium brought in €174 million, 23% of the club's total revenue of €757 million.

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The financial statements for 2025-26 tell a very different story. Bernabeu revenue jumped to €363 million, around 30% of Real Madrid's total revenue of €1.221 billion. That's more than double what the stadium generated a few years ago.

Those figures don't include concerts, which remain on hold until the club completes procedures and improvements to soundproofing and noise reduction. Club chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez confirmed at the most recent general assembly that their return is now legally possible, but no date has yet been announced.

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Meanwhile, the club's other commercial and leisure ventures keep bringing in more money, from the museum and VIP boxes to the "Skywalk" opened in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, plus commercial events, restaurants and the food market.

The stadium is also hosting NFL games for the second year running, and the club wants to keep staging them over the long term.

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Madrid's financial ambitions only grow from here. This season's budget forecasts a 16% rise in stadium revenue, an extra €57 million, taking it to €420 million.

The Santiago Bernabeu is no longer simply a fortress protecting Real Madrid's ambitions on the pitch. It's a fully fledged economic enterprise that produces victories and generates wealth, handing the club another weapon to keep dominating both on the field and in the accounts.