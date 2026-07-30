After several weeks of waiting, German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will travel to the Netherlands in the coming hours to complete his loan move to Ajax Amsterdam.

With the final details on the tax matters now settled, ter Stegen heads to Amsterdam to put the finishing touches to his Barcelona exit.

Spanish newspaper "Sport", citing sources inside Ajax, report that the German is due to arrive in the Dutch capital within hours to complete a deal that had been agreed some time ago but stalled for reasons off the pitch.

His move to Amsterdam had looked a formality for weeks. The trip simply couldn't happen while a handful of tax issues remained unresolved.

Who would foot the tax bill arising from the deal inside the Netherlands? That was the sticking point.

Ter Stegen felt the clubs should carry it. Ajax argued the costs were not theirs to cover.

Barcelona, who will pick up close to 90% of the goalkeeper's salary, eventually agreed to shoulder these expenses too, clearing the last obstacle to his departure.

Lawyers for all parties then spent several days combing through the documents and contracts to lock in the financial guarantees and rule out any last-minute surprises.

That process wrapped up on Thursday, with the final agreement struck and the deal ready to be executed.