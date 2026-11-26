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Nobody expected to see them together on the pitch again, and nobody imagined the memories would come flooding back so quickly. But Argentine football is now gearing up for an extraordinary night, one that history will long remember, after it was officially confirmed that the legendary Lionel Messi will take part in the testimonial of his former team-mate Carlos Tevez.

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Thursday's announcement sent fans in Argentina and beyond into a frenzy. That's no surprise, given Messi had called time on his international career earlier this year, bringing the curtain down on a long Argentina journey full of tears and joy that ended in glory.

Despite that retirement, Messi has decided to return one more time, according to "The Touchline" . Not for a tournament or a trophy, but for an old friend and team-mate who shared the Argentina shirt with him through the hardest and finest moments. It's a return born of loyalty, for a farewell night worthy of a name as big as El Apache.

Tevez's testimonial will take place on 20 December at "La Bombonera", home of Boca Juniors. The club made Tevez's name and served as his first gateway to stardom in Europe and around the world. There, in a stadium that knows all about passion and madness, El Apache will have his last dance.

On Instagram, the match's official account, "adios apache", posted a picture of Messi in an Argentina shirt with an emotional message: "Messi and Tevez shared the Argentina shirt and played together on many occasions, such as the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 Copa America."

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The account added: "They will be reunited on a historic night. It is truly a great honour to welcome the best player in the world to El Apache's last dance. Leo Messi, La Bombonera is waiting for you."

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It went on: "Messi needs no introduction. He is the captain who led Argentina to victory at the 2021 Copa America, then the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then the 2024 Copa America. His career is one of a kind: eight Ballon d'Or awards, a legendary spell at Barcelona, a memorable stint at Paris Saint-Germain and his current chapter at Inter Miami. But above all, he represents a generation that waited a long time to see him crowned world champion."

Tevez himself officially announced his retirement from football in 2022. His decorated career took him from Boca Juniors to Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua, before he finally returned to where it all began.

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Messi won't be alone on the night. A host of Argentine and international stars will line up in the testimonial, led by Juan Roman Riquelme, Martin Palermo, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Omar Batistuta, alongside legends Gianluigi Buffon, Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand.

The account concluded: "This is not just a farewell match, but a night to honour an entire generation, and a night for old friends to meet one last time on the green grass. The whole Argentine nation is longing to be part of this night, which will never be repeated. Leo Messi, La Bombonera is waiting for you. And the whole world is waiting for you."