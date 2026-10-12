Manuel Neuer has always parried questions about his performances with much the same passion as shots on goal. Few professionals are as resistant to criticism as Bayern Munich's 40-year-old goalkeeping icon, and few are as reluctant to admit mistakes. Take his blunder in Germany's 2-1 World Cup group-stage defeat by Ecuador. In Neuer's eyes, it was no blunder at all.

This time, Neuer had no choice. In the 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg, he lost possession and Munich fell behind after just eight seconds, conceding the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. "That was a stupid mistake by me," Neuer said. He denied any blame for the second goal, though, after parrying a difficult shot from Calvin Brackelmann straight to goalscorer Rodrigo Ribeiro's feet. Neuer looked unfortunate, at the very least, or, in his own words: "Powerless."

For Neuer, his one and a half mistakes against Augsburg could hardly have come at a worse time. They give the debate already under way over a possible changing of the guard in Munich's goal an entirely new dimension.

Jonas Urbig impressed in his two international appearances

Urbig's strong performances for Germany sparked that debate. Although the 23-year-old is only the reserve goalkeeper in Munich, national-team coach Jürgen Klopp fielded him in two of the four internationals. Urbig made no mistakes, conceded no goals and produced an outstanding save in the 0-0 draw in Greece. Overall, he made a better impression than the provisional first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Urbig emerged as one of the big winners of the international break, underlining his status as the future number one and putting himself in contention for the present, too.

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Before the Augsburg match, a question to coach Vincent Kompany focused on whether that changed the pecking order at Bayern Munich. "I'm pleased he's coming back with positive stories," Kompany replied. "But we've decided on a very clear path, with Manu as number one and Jonas as a young man who is on his way to hopefully becoming number one for Bayern, but also for Germany, one day."

Neuer's good start to the season backed up Kompany's comments. He made no costly mistakes in his first five appearances this campaign and even shone in the 7-0 win over Union Berlin immediately before the international break. Now the picture looks different. Urbig's top form is no longer the only argument for a changing of the guard. Neuer has made a blunder of his own.

Despite that decent start, Neuer's uncertain moments in recent months immediately came back to mind. In April, he lost possession against Arda Güler in the Champions League clash with Real Madrid, also after just a few seconds. He then conceded five goals from six shots in the subsequent 5-4 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain. There was also that incident in the World Cup match against Ecuador.

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Max Eberl: "So far, the plan we have in mind is working"

Munich's officials tried to stifle the growing debate immediately in Augsburg. Kompany had no concerns about Neuer: "If this happens to a 20-year-old goalkeeper, then you have a bit of work to do as a coach. But Manu is the same age as me. He knows how to deal with it."

Backing the goalkeeper, club patron Uli Hoeneß and president Herbert Hainer added their support. Sporting director Max Eberl said there was "absolutely no question" of changing the pecking order. At the same time, he stressed: "The fact that Jonas Urbig has developed like this, even though we have a world-class goalkeeper like Manuel Neuer, and has already reached this standing, gained this experience and played these matches, is extraordinary. So far, the plan we have in mind is working."

When Urbig signed in early 2025, the plan was for Neuer to remain first choice while Urbig got regular appearances. That is what happened: 34 so far, two of them this season. Last summer, Neuer extended his contract by another year, likely his last before Urbig succeeds him. Public debate about an early switch of roles, let alone an actual change, was certainly not part of Eberl's plan.

Who will be in goal against Stavanger? Neuer has a "hunch"

After Neuer's blunder, many fans and observers believe the time for precisely that has come. kicker launched a poll immediately after the final whistle asking who should be in Munich's goal for Tuesday's Champions League match against Viking Stavanger. Thousands of fans took part, with a remarkable 86 per cent choosing Urbig (as of Monday morning). Many of them would likely favour a change of first-choice goalkeeper more generally, too.

The goalkeepers' rotation so far makes the match against Stavanger look like a classic Urbig game. "I have a hunch," Neuer said cryptically in Augsburg when asked about Tuesday's starting line-up. Kompany sidestepped a question on the subject. If Urbig plays and impresses, the debate will intensify.

Perhaps that is precisely why Kompany is having second thoughts. According to kicker , the original plan was indeed to start Urbig. Now, though, discussions are reportedly taking place about playing Neuer after all, giving him an immediate chance to redeem himself. That approach would bring back memories: in January 2026, Urbig made a blunder, curiously also against Augsburg. Kompany fielded him again in the following match against PSV Eindhoven, and this time he shone.

As long as Neuer is playing, Urbig will never publicly lay claim to a regular starting place. Instead, he will keep enthusing about working with Neuer every day. Challenges or other polarising statements are as alien to Urbig as admissions of fault are to Neuer.