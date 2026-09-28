An exceptional night for France's quartet against Belgium

Mike Maignan reached a landmark on a night full of them. The France goalkeeper won his 50th cap against Belgium on Monday evening at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Group One of the UEFA Nations League.

That milestone made Maignan the fourth goalkeeper in France's history to reach 50 international matches. He joins a select group of the country's finest: Hugo Lloris with 145 caps, Fabien Barthez with 87, and Joël Bats, who also played 50 times.

Belgium proved a special night for others too. Jérémy Jacquet, Anthony Loiseau and Lucas Da Cunha all made their France debuts.

French outlet "Stats Foot" noted that France had not handed out three debuts in a single match since 22 September 2022. That day it was Benoît Badiashile, Youssouf Fofana and Randal Kolo Muani who first pulled on the shirt, against Austria.













Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 D W 2 France FRA 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 3 Italy ITA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Turkiye TUR 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



