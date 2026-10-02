'An embarrassing humiliation for such a great footballer'

René van der Gijp believes Cristiano Ronaldo (41) should have retired from international duty with Portugal after the World Cup. Johan Derksen mainly feels sorry for the forward, who appears to have had his day with the national team.

O Jogo says it is '100 per cent' certain that Ronaldo will retire from international football. The bombshell followed head coach Jorge Jesus leaving the veteran on the bench against Norway, after which Ronaldo angrily walked away.

'I really don't understand it,' Van der Gijp says as he analyses the row around Ronaldo on Vandaag Inside. 'You are chairman of the Portuguese FA and you appoint a new manager. Then you say to him: one thing is not going to happen. That it all ends in a row in a moment.'

'We're simply going to talk to Ronaldo and say: we're going to name everything after you. Stadium, airport, literally everything. But we're going to organise a farewell match, and that's it now,' says the analyst from Dordrecht, setting out what he sees as the ideal way to say goodbye to the forward.

'I don't think he would have accepted that,' Johan Derksen chips in. Van der Gijp fires back straight away: 'Then at some point you have to say to him: if not the easy way, then the hard way. We're not going to pick you any more,'

Derksen continues: 'I really think it is a shameful downfall for such a great footballer. But Ronaldo himself is also to blame for that.'

'Why would you work towards a European Championship at the age of 41? There's no point, is there? Just retire, man. He has played 234 internationals, truly bizarre. But it's an awful shame,' Van der Gijp says in conclusion.