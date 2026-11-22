Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke has lavished praise on sporting director Ole Book.

“Without wanting to heap too much praise on you already, in the months you’ve been with us, you’ve proved an absolute bullseye in every respect,” Watzke told the Bundesliga leaders' general meeting on Sunday. “You have a wonderfully unpretentious, matter-of-fact way of approaching things, combined with great expertise.”

Book moved to Dortmund in the summer from newly promoted SV Elversberg. There, he succeeded former BVB player Sebastian Kehl, who had left his post in March. “To be honest, you couldn’t have asked for a better introduction at the general meeting than today,” Watzke told Book. “We’re happy to have you here.”

After Saturday’s 1-0 (0-0) win away at bottom club Borussia Mönchengladbach , BVB sit top of the table. “The last time we held a general meeting with Borussia Dortmund top of the table was eight years ago. Today, that’s the case,” Watzke said, before coach Niko Kovac's team entered the hall at around 1.10pm to standing ovations from the members present.