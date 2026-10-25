Al Ahly sent a warning to their CAF Confederation Cup rivals by booking a place in the group stage under Moroccan coach Hossam Aouar. A thumping 4-0 win over Uganda's Kitara did the job, a night packed with historic numbers and personal milestones for the Red Devils' stars.

The 4-0 result came in the second leg of the round of 32, sealing qualification 6-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Hussein El Shahat led the way with a brace, Mohamed Magdy Afsha added a third and Taher Mohamed Taher rounded off the scoring. The team confirmed their superiority and booked their passage to the next stage.

Al Ahly return to the Confederation Cup group stage

Qualification takes Al Ahly into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the third time in their history, after previous appearances in 2013 and 2015.

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They were crowned champions in 2013. Their 2015 run ended in the semi-finals, and now they return eyeing the title and a fresh chapter in their continental record.

This marks Al Ahly's fourth participation in the competition. They first featured in 2008, going out in the round of 16 on penalties to Angola's Santos.









Hussein El Shahat writes history in an Al Ahly shirt

The win did more than secure qualification. El Shahat's opener against Kitara took Al Ahly to 700 goals across their various African campaigns.

His two goals pushed his own tally in an Al Ahly shirt in African tournaments to 25, extending his influential run in the club's continental fixtures.

The brace was his third for the club in continental competition, coming in three continental matches in the Red Giant's shirt, according to the figures.

Afsha nears a new milestone with Al Ahly

Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" kept building his numbers too, his goal against Kitara taking him to 12 in African tournaments with the Red team.

That strike moved Afsha to 48 goals in all competitions for Al Ahly across 285 appearances, another milestone in his career at the club.

Attention now shifts to the group-stage draw, set for next Wednesday, when Al Ahly will discover their three group rivals.

The Red team wait on the draw before a group stage that will shape their push for the continental crown.



