Amorim returns Milan to the 99 version

Milan are still bleeding points on the road in Serie A. A 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Sunday in the sixth round saw them throw away the lead, and it dragged up a figure the club haven't matched in more than a quarter of a century.

Opta's numbers tell the story: Milan have drawn 3 of their first 4 away games this season, their worst such start since 1999-2000, when Alberto Zaccheroni's side managed one win and 3 draws from the same four fixtures.













Adrien Rabiot looked to have won it. The Frenchman lashed one in from a tight angle on 63 minutes, only for Kass Odenthal to follow in a ball inside the box from a corner 5 minutes later. Back to square one.

Fourth place and 12 points is where Milan sit. Sassuolo climb to 8 points in tenth.