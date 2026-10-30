French magazine "France Football" revealed, on Friday evening, the details of the race for the Ballon d'Or, which Bayern Munich star Harry Kane won last Monday in the British capital, London.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal topped the first-place votes from journalists in 13 countries within the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

Three Arab nations handed Yamal their first-place vote: Algeria, Tunisia and Jordan.

The full list comprised Albania, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Honduras, Jordan, North Macedonia, Mexico, Wales, Portugal, Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey.

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England striker Harry Kane amassed 1,055 points to finish top of the race, just 28 points clear of France's Kylian Mbappe. The Real Madrid star came second with 1,027 points, according to the final voting results.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal came third with 881 points, followed by his compatriot Rodri on 726 points, then Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami captain, with 612 points.

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia took sixth with 541 points, ahead of his French teammate Ousmane Dembele on 418 points, then Norway's Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, with 378 points.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise of France came ninth with 296 points, while Spain's Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain finished tenth with 201 points.

Kane topped the ranking after an exceptional season in which he scored 73 goals for club and country. Mbappe shone at Real Madrid, and Yamal continued to assert his standing among the leading talents in world football.

Kvaratskhelia played a prominent role in Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League triumph, Haaland kept dazzling for Manchester City, and Olise delivered a distinguished season with Bayern Munich.

One hundred specialist journalists cast votes for the Ballon d'Or, each selecting their best 10 players. The system awards the first-placed player 15 points, then 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and one point.