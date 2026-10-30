Achraf Hakimi wrote his name into the French league record books with a stunning display in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Le Havre on the ninth matchday. The Morocco international scored and created in equal measure, piling up a remarkable set of numbers on a memorable night in the French capital.

Three goals brought the first hat-trick of his professional career. The Morocco captain didn't stop there, adding two assists to reach five goal contributions in a single match, the first time he has managed that for club or country.

According to the "Erem News" website, Hakimi hit four notable landmarks against Le Havre. He had a direct hand in every PSG goal, scoring a treble and teeing up two more, an extraordinary return for a player operating at full-back.

Then came the hat-trick itself. Hakimi beat the Le Havre keeper three times to complete a personal first, something he had never achieved with any club he has represented or with the Moroccan national team.

No defender had scored a treble in the French league since April 2019, when Algeria's Youcef Atal did it for Nice. Hakimi is now the first.

His treble also ended a wait stretching back to 2016 for Moroccan players in the competition. Hakimi became the first from his country to score a hat-trick in the French league since Sofiane Boufal did so for Lille, another milestone for a record already stacked with them.