Amid the criticism: Vinicius announces a decisive step after a year of waiting

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has taken a new step in his personal life. The Brazilian has officially announced his engagement to compatriot Virginia Fonseca, the influencer and entrepreneur, roughly a year after their relationship began.

The pair broke the news on social media. Virginia posted a photo of herself with the Real Madrid star, both wearing matching rings, a sign that their relationship had moved into a new phase.

Fonseca explained that the two rings marked the official announcement of their engagement after a year of dating, confirming the couple's move towards a long-term commitment.

His step comes amid criticism over his dip in form with Real Madrid. Vinicius has scored just one goal in the 7 matches he has played this season across all competitions.

Now the Brazilian is preparing for one of the biggest games of the season. Real Madrid face neighbours Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

A constant presence in Madrid

Virginia Fonseca has become one of the familiar faces around Vinicius Junior and the life of the Brazilian star in the Spanish capital. She is keen to appear in the stands and support the Real Madrid player.

She turned up on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch Real Madrid's big 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Over recent months, their romance has become one of the most closely followed in Brazil and Spain, particularly as Fonseca's family life has merged into Vinicius's world in Madrid. She is always accompanied in Spain by a large circle of close ones, alongside her three children, Maria Alice, Maria Flor and Jose Leonardo.

Who is Virginia Fonseca?

Virginia Pimenta da Fonseca was born in the American state of Connecticut, before moving to Brazil when she was three years old.

At sixteen, she began building her fame through social media, before turning over the years into one of the most prominent content creators in Brazil, according to newspaper "Marca".

Fonseca has more than 55 million followers on Instagram, along with a large fan base on TikTok and YouTube.

Content creation is only part of her story. She is also a prominent businesswoman, and her most notable venture comes through the company "WePink", which specialises in cosmetics and celebrated five years since its founding in September 2026.

A relationship that began in 2025

On the family front, Fonseca has three children, Maria Alice, Maria Flor and Jose Leonardo, from her previous relationship with the Brazilian singer Ze Felipe.

Her relationship with Ze Felipe ended in May 2025, after five years together, before her romance with Vinicius Junior began to come to light in October of the same year.

Since then, the pair have drawn major attention in Brazil and Spain, with their repeated joint appearances at public events.

Among their most notable recent outings was the Madrid Formula 1 Grand Prix, where they appeared together at the "Madring" circuit during the race.

A tragedy that shook Fonseca

Virginia recently went through a painful ordeal after receiving news of the death of her personal bodyguard, Rogerio Camilo Ramos, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident. His wife, who was with him, died in the same crash.

Fonseca poured out her grief on social media, affirming that her heart was "broken". She also addressed a moving message to her late bodyguard, expressing her family's gratitude for the care, protection and love he had provided throughout his time working with them.

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