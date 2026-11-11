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Doubts have grown over whether Kylian Mbappé, the France captain, will take part in the upcoming clash against Italy in the UEFA Nations League, at a time when his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane is going through a state of tension.

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The Real Madrid striker was absent from France's group training session today, Wednesday, ahead of tomorrow's clash with Italy in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

France travel to Milan today, Wednesday, in readiness for the match against Italy. But Mbappé's absence from the session has raised doubts over his fitness, especially as he skipped the group work and kept himself to treatment.

French outlet "Foot Mercato" report that the captain's situation remains unclear for now, with no official word on a fresh injury. That leaves his participation against Italy in doubt, pending what the coming hours reveal about his physical condition.

The timing could hardly be worse for France. They have already lost Pierre Kalulu, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Marcus Thuram to withdrawals, and the technical staff are treating Mbappé's situation with caution rather than risking him before confirming his full fitness.

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His status matters all the more given the unsettled mood around the squad of late. Press reports have revealed tension in his relationship with Zidane, alongside disagreements over his position on the pitch and a breakdown in communication between the two in recent weeks.

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A clearer picture on Mbappé's involvement against Italy should emerge once his condition is assessed over the coming hours. Zidane, meanwhile, is hoping to welcome back his captain, one of the most important attacking elements in the France ranks.

On the pitch, France go into the Italy clash off the back of a strong start to this edition of the UEFA Nations League. They have collected 10 points from their first four rounds in Group One of League A to top the standings, with three wins and a draw and no defeats.

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Les Bleus opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Turkey, Mbappé scoring the winner, before repeating the scoreline against Belgium. A 1-1 draw with Italy followed, and they rounded off their four matches with a 4-1 thrashing of Belgium that underlined their credentials for top spot.

Mbappé had picked up a knee injury during that Turkey clash, which marked Zidane's first game in charge of France. He struck the only goal in the 54th minute but damaged one of the tendons in his knee, prompting the coach to leave him out of the camp. The player returned to Madrid and missed the following three matches against Belgium, Italy and Belgium.

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Zidane succeeded Didier Deschamps at the helm after France's 2026 World Cup campaign ended and Deschamps announced his departure. The former Real Madrid coach began a new chapter with the national team on a four-year deal, with high hopes of returning France to the winner's podium through a talented group blessed with experience and attacking firepower.

Yet for all his positive start, Zidane now faces a real test. Mbappé missed a large chunk of that first camp, then returned to the centre of controversy over his role on the pitch and his relationship with the coach. The Real Madrid captain is one of Zidane's sharpest attacking weapons, which makes his availability against Italy a matter of huge interest as the manager looks to protect those positive results and keep the strong start going.