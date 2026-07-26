Amid interest from Europe's giants: Paris Saint-Germain set the price for their star

Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye, the Paris Saint-Germain star who is just 18 years old, is one of the most sought-after young players on the summer market.

According to RMC Sport, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea have all enquired recently about the PSG winger.

The Parisians won't stand in his way entirely. They will only sit down at the table for an exceptional offer.

Reports put PSG's valuation of their young star at more than 50 million euros, proof of how highly they rate his potential.

Speculation has ramped up since Mbaye joined Jorge Mendes's Gestifute agency, which already represents a clutch of PSG players including Warren Zaïre-Emery, João Neves and Vitinha.

Game time has been hard to come by in Paris. Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola all stand ahead of him in a crowded attacking line.



