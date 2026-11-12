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Barcelona now know the amount they will have to pay if they want to secure the services of Nicolo Tresoldi, the Club Brugge striker.

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The newspaper Sport rate Tresoldi as one of European football's standout discoveries. He has become one of the most coveted names on the market, and that has pushed the Belgian club to ramp up their asking price considerably.

Italian transfer specialist Nicolò Schira puts the price of prising Tresoldi away at somewhere between 60 and 70 million euros.

That marks a steep jump on the initial estimates of 35 to 40 million euros.

The brilliant form of the 22-year-old has driven his value upwards, and Club Brugge know they hold a precious asset that has caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs.

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Barcelona are watching his progress closely. They are far from alone in the hunt.

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Schira names Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Milan among the admirers of the forward. The coming months could spark fierce competition between four heavyweights to land him.

In Italy, Milan stand out as one of the keenest to accelerate talks over a Tresoldi deal.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Italian club are weighing up a January swoop, yet Club Brugge's financial demands are seriously hampering any immediate move.

The Belgian club showed last summer that they have no intention of letting Tresoldi go cheaply. According to the Italian press, Roma tabled a 35 million euro offer, only for Club Brugge to turn it down.

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One factor could prove decisive. Tresoldi fancies a few years in Italy and has never hidden his preference for Milan, even though the Italian club cannot meet the figure currently on the table.

The message from Belgium, though, is crystal clear. The Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws say Club Brugge view Tresoldi as not for sale this winter and will not sanction a January exit, even for a huge offer.

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June 2027 is when that stance shifts. From then, the Belgian club will be ready to consider a sale, provided an offer lands that matches their lofty demands.

That means the 60 to 70 million euro figure will set the starting point for any talks in the summer window.

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Barcelona must decide whether to join the chase for a player whose price threatens to climb far higher as the competition heats up.

Club Brugge know full well they are under no pressure to sell Tresoldi right now, and that a scramble between Europe's big guns could play straight into their hands.