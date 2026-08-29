Julián Álvarez has told Mikel Arteta he does not want to join Arsenal in the current transfer window, according to a Spanish press report.

Madrid newspaper "AS" claim the deal to take the Atlético Madrid striker to the Emirates has grown extremely complicated, even as the London club keep pushing to persuade him.

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Atlético, meanwhile, have set tomorrow, Sunday, as the deadline for the Argentine to settle his future, with Arsenal and Manchester City both chasing his signature, according to Sky Sports.

The Spanish capital club are open to selling before the window shuts next Tuesday, press reports say, provided they bank around 128 million pounds.

Álvarez skipped training with his teammates for four days as he pushed for a move to Barcelona. Atlético firmly reject that option and have accused the Catalan club of a lack of professionalism in handling the matter.

The Argentine first signalled his desire to leave back in June. "I spoke with the people I needed to speak with at Atlético, and the best thing for everyone is the move. I want to fulfil my dream. It is not the right time to talk about this, but I also cannot hide it. I try to be an honest person," he said.

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