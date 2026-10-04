Julian Alvarez is finding his most decisive form again, with the Argentine striker emerging from a rough spell at Atletico Madrid.

According to Sport, Alvarez has shaken off the pressure on international duty with Argentina after finally finding the net.

He started the friendly against Bolivia without troubling the scorers. Then came the breakthrough: the fifth goal in Argentina's 7-0 rout of Burkina Faso.

That strike was a release. It's his first goal of the season, and every sign points to it restoring his touch and sending him back to Atletico Madrid with his confidence intact.

His rough patch began when he pushed for a move during the World Cup, only to stay put after Atletico refused to sell him to Barcelona.

Accepting that outcome was hard enough. The opening weeks of the season brought more frustration, with physical problems leaving him short of competitive rhythm and unable to feel comfortable on the pitch.

Alvarez has managed just 173 minutes. He failed to score in them and, despite one assist, barely resembled himself, falling well below his usual level.



