Argentine striker Julián Álvarez passed his medical tests in Madrid on Monday, marking the start of his official return to Atlético Madrid. The decisive conversation he had planned with Diego Pablo Simeone to discuss his future, however, will have to wait until Wednesday at the earliest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Simeone extended his holiday by a few days after Atlético's friendly in South Korea and won't be back in the Spanish capital before midweek. That has forced Álvarez to postpone a meeting he considers decisive: he wants to learn the coach's stance on his future before taking any final decisions.

Tests away from the sports complex

Álvarez underwent his medical tests directly at a private clinic in Madrid, in line with the club's usual protocol, without yet setting foot on the pitch at Atlético's sports complex.

With the tests done, the Argentine international now waits to return to work with the rest of his teammates. The greatest focus, though, remains on that anticipated conversation with Simeone.

Atlético holds firm to its refusal

Officials at Atlético Madrid haven't budged an inch. Senior figures at the club told Sport that Álvarez remains a non-transferable player, and that to this day they aren't thinking about negotiating his departure at all, despite the striker's persistent interest from Barcelona and other European clubs in recent months.

Tacit understanding or misunderstanding?

The player believes he reached a tacit understanding with Atlético, one in which the club would be prepared to listen to offers on his behalf once last season ended.

Álvarez sees this possibility as part of what the two parties discussed, and he now wants to remind general director Gil Marín of it in person. For Atlético, the picture looks very different. There is no desire so far to smooth his path to Barcelona in particular.

The Argentine banks on dialogue

Nothing has changed about Álvarez's desire to wear the Barcelona shirt. He intends to make that clear once again to Atlético's management, hoping the club will at least agree to sit down and negotiate.

The player wants no crisis, no forced split. But he doesn't intend to hide his priority either, if he can finally leave Madrid amicably.

Barcelona watches from afar

Barcelona, for their part, are following events with great caution. The Catalan club have already made their serious interest clear, and they know any progress now depends entirely on Atlético softening their refusal. Should the red and whites open the door to negotiation, unlikely as that seems right now, Barcelona are ready to try again with a new official proposal.