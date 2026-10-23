Alonso surprises Chelsea goalkeeper: he resembles Courtois

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has put a timeframe on the return of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who suffered a horrific head injury during the 2-0 win over Everton.

Martinez was rushed to hospital after a violent, painful collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The two clashed heads as the goalkeeper came off his line to claim a high cross.

Medics gave the Argentine oxygen on the pitch before carrying him off on a stretcher more than eight minutes after the collision. Alonso confirmed afterwards that his keeper was conscious.

Surgery followed, and it went well. Martinez then posted an update from his hospital bed on Instagram, saying he expected to be back within a few weeks.

Next matches CHE Premier League 12:30 TOT

The The Independent newspaper carried Alonso's remarks from his press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham on Saturday, where he said: "Martinez's condition is improving. He has undergone surgery, and he feels better day by day, but we still have to wait."

He continued: "He will need a few weeks. We hope the period will be shorter than we expect, but we have to wait. The positive thing is that he feels better. He must listen to the opinion of the doctors and surgeons who oversaw his condition, but considering that the injury was serious, his condition is good."

That absence throws the door open for 21-year-old understudy Mike Penders to play regularly over the coming weeks.

His run begins when Chelsea host Tottenham.

Penders spent last season on loan at Strasbourg and made his Premier League debut as a substitute during the Everton match at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Alonso has no doubts about the young Belgian's readiness to shoulder the responsibility and step into the spotlight.

"He is ready," the Chelsea manager said. "He trains well, and he played two matches in the cups during which he showed that he possesses a good level. And when he played against Everton, he showed his character and his potential, which is why we have a group of players ready to deal with such circumstances."

Penders has already drawn comparisons with compatriot and former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, a link Alonso readily acknowledges.

"There are many similarities, and not only at the level of nationality, but also in physical build, the ability to use both feet, and excellence in aerial balls," he said.

"I also spoke with Thibaut during the World Cup, and I asked him about Mike," Alonso added. "He himself said he sees similarities between them. We need to help and support him, but he is the goalkeeper we rely on in the present and the future."



