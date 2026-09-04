Xabi Alonso, the Chelsea manager, delivered the latest news from the Blues ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

During the pre-match press conference, Alonso gave an update on the physical condition of Moises Caicedo, saying: "We will check tomorrow. We will make the final decision tomorrow about the squad for Sunday's match."

Asked about Enzo Fernandez's move to Manchester City on the final day of the transfer window, Alonso stated: "We make all the decisions together. We work together on the big and small decisions. In the end we knew that the goal is to achieve the best for the team. We want to build a good spirit and a good team."

On the circumstances surrounding Fernandez's departure, Alonso said: "In football, many things happen. With Enzo we held talks and they were always respectful. What he gave to the club was wonderful, but now it is time to move forward. We have players who possess quality in every position, and now we are ready to get going."

The collapse of the late transfer deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara also came up, and he replied: "I think we are ready and happy with the squad and the depth that we have. There is a good balance of players at different stages. We need to build that energy during the week to perform at the weekend. So far it has been a good start, and now we know who is at the training ground. It is good to have that certainty."

Turning to Chelsea's summer transfer window in general, Alonso said: "We can be very happy with the whole transfer window. What we started talking about in May and early June, we have obtained many things from it. It is a very balanced first phase that we have achieved in this transfer window. The first phase is complete, and it is a good phase for the present and the future."

Summer arrival Morgan Rogers had been strongly linked with a move to Sunday's opponents, and Alonso stated: "Morgan was certainly a very big deal, to sign a player of his stature, in the present and the future. He will be a key player over the next six or seven years. He has made a big impact."

On his options in midfield, Alonso explained: "Valentin Barco is young, but he possesses great energy, and we have Henderson, who possesses the calmness and the mentality. He knows what happens in a match, and he is getting closer and closer to getting playing time, and there is also Reece James, Malo Gusto, Reggie Watson and Mehdi Nikol Gazouli from the academy. We have options, quality and competitiveness."



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