Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso admitted his disappointment at crashing out of the League Cup in the last 16, beaten on penalties by Liverpool, but insisted the Premier League remains the Blues' priority in the weeks ahead.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday. The shootout that followed went the hosts' way.

Alonso told Sky Sports after the match: "Every time a match reaches penalties, some people feel that going out of the competition is harsh. The match was very close from both teams. Penalties make all outcomes possible."

As reported by the BBC, he added: "The players put in a good enough performance to compete at Anfield. We conceded a penalty and the score became level. The match was very close for both teams."

Praise for his goalkeeper followed. "Mike (Penders) put in a strong performance. We did not give him many chances, but he was steady and strong in his display. That was very important for us in the first half."

He went on: "This is football. It is part of our job. We were performing at a good level, and this is what it takes to reach these stadiums. The Premier League is our main focus."

Time is tight. "We do not have much time to recover because the match is on Saturday, and it starts early, so we need to change our mindset very quickly," he concluded.

Chelsea open the ninth round of the Premier League away to Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Fifth in the table on 13 points, the Blues trail leaders Manchester City by eight.



