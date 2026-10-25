Allegri’s comments about Roma under review by the sporting judge: what punishment could he face?

Remarks made by Massimiliano Allegri during and after last night's Roma-Napoli match at the Maradona stadium are reportedly included in a report drawn up by federal prosecutor's inspectors who were pitchside yesterday. The inspectors submitted it to the sporting judge for consideration, LaPresse has learned from informed sources.





After officials failed to spot a foul for Roma's goal to make it 3-3, the Napoli manager lost his temper with fourth official Sacchi and referee D'Amato. He was sent off. In the bowels of the stadium after the press conference, he remarked: "Last year they put the Champions League in your pocket." Allegri faces a sanction ranging from a simple fine to a ban of one or more matches.





The FIGC prosecutor's office could wait for the sporting judge's verdict before taking official action, but the two processes remain separate. The judge will rule on the ban and fine for Allegri's red card on the pitch, while the federal investigative body will focus on his remarks in the dressing-room tunnel. These parallel proceedings could significantly increase the overall sanction against the Napoli manager, who could face a much longer ban than expected.







