Alexander-Arnold plays for England again and is immediately important

England hit back on Tuesday after Saturday's 2-3 defeat to world champions Spain. Thomas Tuchel's side won 0-2 away to the Czech Republic and picked up their first three points in the Nations League.

Jude Bellingham started on the bench for England, while Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka were in the starting XI. The visitors attacked from the off and came close early on when Morgan Rogers hit the post.

After 25 minutes, the Czech Republic suffered a setback: Pavel Sulc flew into a hard foul and, after a VAR check, saw red. England had the extra man but still could not make it count before the break. Kane nearly made it 0-1 shortly before half-time, but failed to score.

Then England emerged for the second half transformed, with Gordon heading in from close range. Trent Alexander-Arnold supplied the excellent assist on his first England appearance in fifteen months and made his mark straight away.

Tuchel's side smelled blood and were denied again when Lewis Hall's shot from inside the box bounced back off the post via a Czech defender. After 70 minutes, Kane reacted quickest to slide home the 0-2 from close range. That ended the resistance of the ten Czechs.

Later, Tuchel took off Kane and Saka and gave Bellingham and Rio Ngumoha a few minutes in the closing stages. A few minutes after that, James Trafford stopped things getting tense when the goalkeeper produced a fine save from an effort by Adam Hlozek.

In the closing minutes, goalscorer Anthony Gordon made way for Morgan Gibbs-White. England saw out the away match in Prague comfortably and added three points in the Nations League. Croatia away is next on Saturday.