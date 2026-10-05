Alcaraz rediscovers his sparkle after a crazy match and reaches the Tokyo final

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run at the Tokyo tennis tournament, coming from behind against his compatriot Jaume Munar to secure a thrilling three-set victory, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, to reach the competition's final for the second year in a row.

Munar started strongly. Buoyed by the confidence he had gained from knocking out American Taylor Fritz on his way to the semi-final, he imposed his style on Alcaraz during the opening set. He turned a 3-5 deficit into a 7-5 win after a remarkable run of 16 consecutive points against his compatriot, breaking serve twice to seal the first set.

Alcaraz knew he had to change his approach. He leaned more heavily on his forehand and took greater risks in the rallies, gradually clawing back control of the match. After an even start, the Spaniard imposed his rhythm and took the second set 6-3, relying on the power of his shots and his speed in finishing points.

The gap became clear in the decisive set. Munar's performance faded as Alcaraz's level soared, the world number striking the ball with power and precision and exploiting the spaces on the court. He sealed the set 6-1 to confirm a comeback that had looked unlikely after that difficult start.

Retaining his Tokyo title is the goal now. Alcaraz was crowned in the previous edition at the expense of Taylor Fritz, so victory this year would allow him to preserve the points he earned last season.

In the final, Alcaraz awaits the winner of the clash between Jiri Lehecka and Valentin Vacherot, with the Spanish star chasing another title in the Japanese capital.