Alcaraz claims historic title in Vienna

Carlos Alcaraz is the new Vienna Open champion. The Spaniard beat Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final of the 500-point event, becoming the first Spanish player to win the Austrian tournament since David Ferrer in 2015.

Contesting his fifth 500-category final of the season, Alcaraz stretched a remarkable run to 26 straight wins at this level. The title was the 28th of his professional career.

That triumph lifted him to third on the list of Spain's most decorated players, behind Manuel Orantes on 34 titles and Rafael Nadal, who holds the record with 92.

It was his first appearance in Vienna since 2021, when he reached the semi-final as an 18-year-old. He came back this time to lift the trophy, dominating the final from start to finish.

Alcaraz blew out of the blocks. He pounced on de Minaur's tension and unforced errors to grab the first break and race 3-0 ahead in the opening set, surviving one break chance of his own that the Australian failed to take.

De Minaur simply could not live with the pace. Alcaraz kept his foot down and wrapped up the first set in under 36 minutes, conceding just a single game.

The second set brought a sterner fight. De Minaur lifted his level and held his service games, yet he never truly threatened the Spaniard's grip on the contest. Serving at 5-4 down, he was broken, and Alcaraz closed out the match and the title.

Next comes a new challenge. Alcaraz heads to the Paris Masters, the last 1000-point event of the season, before the ATP World Tour Finals, where he arrives third in the qualification race.