Vinicius fell short of expectations for much of the match. He posed little goal threat and played no part in any of his team's four goals. His best chance came shortly before half-time, when Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt kept out his shot with a brilliant save.

According to data provider Opta , Vinicius went a second successive match without attempting a single dribble, a first in his career. One-on-one duels are usually among the 26-year-old's greatest strengths. In his previous 309 competitive appearances, he had gone without one only three times.

After around 70 minutes, Vinicius made way for former Leipzig player Yan Diomande, who soon helped settle the contest. Diomande set up Kylian Mbappe for the third goal (83rd minute), then struck a stunning volley four minutes later to make the final score 4-1. Tidiam Gomis had scored a consolation goal for Leipzig in between. Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler scored Real's other goals.

Vinicius Junior went straight to the dressing room: Jose Mourinho speaks plainly

Mourinho insisted afterwards: "I did not substitute Vinicius Junior because I was unhappy, but because I have a strong bench and we needed fresh energy from players like Yan and Endrick. You have to get used to that." The Portuguese also brushed aside concerns about the winger's reaction. "If Vinicius Junior is sad, that is a personal matter. I am pleased with his performance; expectations of him have always been high, and he is supposed to make the difference," he stressed, adding that Vinicius had "taken on a greater defensive task".

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Once Mourinho took him off, Vinicius headed straight for the dressing room. He later posted a reflective caption alongside a picture on Instagram: "Live every moment. Everything passes."

Vinicius' performances have divided opinion for weeks (four goal involvements in eleven competitive appearances). Wild conspiracy theories have even circulated claiming that a lookalike is wearing the Real shirt. The Blancos' attack has also clicked without Vinicius, who remains suspended until 21 November following his red card on 10 October and will therefore miss the Clasico against FC Barcelona this coming Sunday.

Jose Mourinho made an exception especially for Vinicius Junior

In last weekend's 4-1 win over FC Sevilla, Endrick, Güler and Diomande formed the attacking trio behind Mbappe. Perhaps to dispel speculation that Vinicius might be left on the bench despite being eligible to play in the Champions League following the quartet's good display against Leipzig, Mourinho made an exception for his much-criticised player shortly after the final whistle. "I don't like doing this, but I'm doing it because it's an almost unavoidable situation: he will start on Wednesday. The Champions League is an opportunity to keep him motivated so that he isn't just training without playing," he said.

Vinicius must wait until 4 November for his next chance to show what he can do, when Real face underdogs AEK Athens in the Champions League. It is also his last chance to stake a claim for a regular starting place after the international break and once he has served his suspension.

Getty Images

"It hurts me": Jose Mourinho has another problem to solve

Until then, Güler and Diomande look the most likely starters alongside Mbappe. If Jude Bellingham plays in a slightly deeper central position again, Endrick or versatile Federico Valverde could return on the right wing. Mourinho has used Valverde at right-back twice recently, even though both new signing Denzel Dumfries and perennial benchwarmer Trent Alexander-Arnold were in the squad. The captain could also play at right-back in the Clasico.

Pressed after the Leipzig match, Mourinho refused to answer questions about that possibility. "Valverde at right-back against Barcelona? I'm not talking about Sunday's match. Don't ask. I'm not going to tell you whether Fede will play at right-back in the Clasico. I won't tell you now, and I won't tell you on Saturday either. He played a fantastic match tonight; that's all I can say," he said, before acknowledging the depth of his squad: "It hurts me to put Fede at right-back and leave out two excellent right-backs."

Barca, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday. Hansi Flick's side lost 4-2 to PSG in a spectacular end-to-end encounter. The Catalans top the league with nine wins from nine matches, six points clear of their arch-rivals.