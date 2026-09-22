How to get Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The showdown between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal stands as one of the most anticipated clashes in Matchweek 11 of the Roshn Saudi League. Dammam plays host to a high-stakes encounter as an ambitious home side looks to disrupt the traditional powers of Saudi football.

Demand for seats in Dammam is set to be extraordinarily high, but getting your hands on tickets is straightforward. GOAL brings you all the essential details on fixture schedules, pricing options, and where to purchase your tickets right now.

When is Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya is not currently available, but kick-off is scheduled for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture with venue details to be confirmed.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 2 Nov 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal tickets?

Official match tickets are available directly via WeBook, the official ticketing provider for the Roshn Saudi League, as well as through Al Qadsiah's official club ticketing portals. Primary ticket allocations usually go on sale 10 to 14 days before matchday, though primary seats often sell out quickly due to high fan interest.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like GrintaHub are your way to go to secure seats before kickoff.

How much are Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal tickets?

Primary ticket prices on official platforms start at SAR 59 for basic general admission seating, with lower bowl pitchside sections ranging higher depending on category and stadium view.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, prices start from around SAR 95 depending on seat location and availability.

Everything you need to know about Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal

Matches between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal deliver top-tier excitement in the Roshn Saudi League title race. Al Qadsiah have established themselves as serious competitors in top-flight Saudi football, creating a fortress at home in Dammam and pushing for upper-table dominance.

Al Hilal travel to Dammam looking to secure crucial away points and maintain their championship-caliber standard. With global stars on display across both lineups, fans in attendance can expect an incredible stadium atmosphere, intense quality on the pitch, and a thrilling football experience.

Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya Form

Al-Wasl come into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also fell 1-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the Arabian Gulf League. On the positive side, a 5-2 win over Khorfakkan showed their attacking capacity, and they claimed a 3-0 away victory against Kalba FC. Across those five matches, Al-Wasl scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Al Quwa Al Jawiya's form makes for difficult reading. They have won just one of their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Their sole win came against Karbalaa, where they scored three goals away from home, but defeats to Neftchi Fargona, Al Zawraa, and Duhok in that same period tell a story of a side struggling for consistency. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Diyala in the Iraqi Premier League.

Al-Wasl vs Al Quwa Al Jawiya: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides is slim but favours Al-Wasl. The most recent meeting came in the 2008 AFC Champions League Elite, when Al-Wasl won 2-1 away at Al Quwa Al Jawiya. Earlier in that same campaign, Al Quwa Al Jawiya claimed a 1-0 win at Al-Wasl's ground. Al-Wasl therefore lead the series with one win apiece from two recorded meetings, with the UAE side edging the goal count across both fixtures.







