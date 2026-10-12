Qatari side Al Sadd have been dealt a major blow ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite. Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic will miss the game, just as the Qatari club look to put a stuttering start behind them and restore their balance against one of the leading contenders for the continental title.

Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu, Al Sadd's manager, confirmed Brozovic will sit out alongside Guilherme through injury. He stressed his confidence in the rest of the squad to make up for the absentees, insisting his side have the alternatives needed to go into the much-anticipated fixture, despite the difficulty of the task against Al Hilal.

Lucescu: Brozovic's absence will not hold us back

Speaking at the press conference, Lucescu talked up the importance of the game, pointing out that the match brings together two big teams at Asian level. Victory, he said, requires complete concentration and avoiding the mistakes that could cost his side dearly.

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Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 12:00 HIL

The Romanian coach stressed that the absences will not change Al Sadd's ambitions, despite Brozovic's importance in midfield. His coaching staff trust the available players to deliver the required level, though he noted the need to approach the game with discipline and focus throughout the ninety minutes.

Al Sadd seek to make amends against Al Hilal

Those absences come at a difficult moment. Al Sadd lost their first match in the AFC Champions League Elite 0-3 against Esteghlal Tehran, leaving them needing a positive result against Al Hilal to get their campaign back on track and avoid complicating their calculations early on.

Al Hilal, by contrast, go into the encounter with the ambition of continuing their positive results in the continental competition, benefiting from a distinguished group of players and vast experience in matches of this kind. Lucescu, who has previously coached the Saudi side, hopes to make the most of home advantage and the support of the crowd to compensate for the absences and secure a result that restores confidence to Al Sadd, in a match that carries great importance for both teams' Asian ambitions.