How to get Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents an unmissable clash as Qatari powerhouses Al Sadd face off against Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Both clubs bring immense regional pedigree, boasting star-studded rosters and fierce continental ambitions.

GOAL has all the essential information on fixture details, kickoff schedules, and ticketing routes so you can reserve your seats and catch the match live right now.

When is Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 2 Nov 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Sadd SC vs Al Ahli Saudi tickets?

Official tickets for Al Sadd home fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite are primarily distributed through the official Al Sadd SC ticketing platform and authorized primary sales partners in Qatar. Fans are encouraged to look for general admission availability on the primary site first.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Sadd SC vs Al Ahli Saudi tickets?

Ticket pricing for AFC Champions League Elite matches varies depending on stadium seating categories, stand selection, and fixture demand.

On the official ticketing platform, standard admission options typically start at around 20 SAR to 35 SAR for general seating sections.

If official primary allocations sell out, ticket availability will depend on secondary marketplace listings. On secondary platforms such as Grintahub, ticket options start at approximately 50 SAR for general access passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act quickly when official allocations open or explore available seats on resale marketplaces before prices shift.

Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli Form

Al-Sadd have won three of their last five matches, losing one and with no draws in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite, though they had previously beaten Al-Sailiya 6-3 and Al-Gharafa 4-1 in the Stars League. Across those five games, Al-Sadd scored 16 goals and conceded 8, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent period.

Al Ahli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five fixtures. They beat Al Hazem 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League before losing to Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, their most recent result. A 5-0 win over Al Riyadh earlier in the run shows their attacking potential, and they have scored 12 goals across the five games while conceding 8.

Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 4 November 2025 in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Al Ahli winning 2-1 at Al-Sadd. Before that, Al Ahli also won 3-1 at Al-Sadd in February 2025 in the same competition. Across the five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Al Ahli have won three, Al-Sadd have won one, and one match ended in a draw.



