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Bandar bin Fahd Al-Muqail, president of Saudi club Al-Riyadh, has settled the truth behind circulating reports that his club had signed Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta to take charge of the team in the coming period.

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The Moroccan coach's spell at Egypt's Al Ahly ended just a few days ago, when the Red Giants lost 2-0 to Pyramids in the Premier League.

Ammouta, 57, had taken over at Al Ahly at the start of July on a two-year deal, replacing Dane Jess Thorup.

In 14 matches across all competitions, he won 11, drew two and lost just one.

Over the past few hours, reports claimed Al-Riyadh had signed Hussein Ammouta. A picture also did the rounds showing him holding a shirt of the Saudi club, whom he once represented as a player.

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On Sunday, though, the Al-Riyadh president denied every one of those reports linking his club with the Moroccan coach.

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Bandar bin Fahd Al-Muqail reposted one of the stories about his club signing Hussein Ammouta on his "X" account and commented: "To lie even more", ending the debate over whether the move was real.

Shobeir sparks debate over Ammouta's dismissal

At Al Ahly, defeat isn't always what costs a coach his job. Sometimes the reason runs much deeper. That's the view of media personality Ahmed Shobeir, the team's former goalkeeper , who spoke out a few hours after Egypt's Al Ahly announced they had sacked Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff following the 2-0 defeat to Pyramids.

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Everyone assumed the loss to Pyramids had cost Ammouta his job. Shobeir turned that on its head. The problem, he insisted, lay neither in the results nor in the management, but in something you can't see on the pitch that still destroys any team from within: the players weren't convinced by the coach.

Shobeir set social media alight with a post on his "X" account, writing: "Why did Ammouta have to leave Al Ahly? The worst thing, guys, is for players not to be convinced by the coach!"

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He went on: "Even though everyone says he is very polite and extremely respectful, technically there was no harmony between the players and Ammouta. Things kept getting worse day after day until we reached the defeat to Pyramids, and after that it became very difficult for him to stay."

Against Pyramids, Al Ahly produced a poor display, unworthy of former African champions. At one stage Pyramids enjoyed 80% of possession, leaving the Red Giants with just 20%.

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The defeat left Al Ahly stuck on 20 points and down in third in the Egyptian league table. Pyramids moved on to 27 points at the top, while arch-rivals Zamalek climbed into second on 22 points after beating El Gouna 2-1 in the same round.