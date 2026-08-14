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Al-Qahtani criticises Al-Ahli: exaggerated celebrations, and Diriyah were better!

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli
Al Diriyah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Yasser Al-Qahtani, the former Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia national team star, took aim at Al-Ahli's level during their clash with Al-Diriyah in the opening round of the Roshn League, even though "the Elegant" won the game and banked their first three points of the new season.

To Al-Qahtani's mind, Al-Ahli didn't produce the kind of performance to justify such big celebrations. Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, were the better side in plenty of the match's details.

Speaking via the "Thmanyah" network, Al-Qahtani said: "The Al-Ahli players' joy was frankly exaggerated. The team was poor, and Al-Diriyah delivered a big performance."

Read also: Al-Ahli or Al-Diriyah? Wide-ranging debate over Ali Al-Bulaihi's destination

Winning in the opening round doesn't necessarily mean a team turned up in the required manner, he explained. Al-Ahli rode their luck in patches and never imposed their superiority on their opponent.

King Cup
Al Anwar crest
Al Anwar
ALA
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

"I understand that you begin the season not at full strength, but Al-Diriyah were better in all respects," Al-Qahtani added, a nod to the fact that the gap in experience and capabilities between the two teams simply didn't show on the pitch.

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The former Al-Hilal star reckons Al-Diriyah delivered a strong showing against one of the Roshn League's biggest clubs. They came close to a better result, too, and might have got it had they been sharper with the chances that came their way.

Al-Qahtani concluded that Al-Diriyah's wasted chances were among the main reasons behind their defeat. "Had Al-Diriyah taken their chances, everything would have been different, and luck was not on their side today," he explained.

An early question mark now hangs over Al-Ahli's level despite the win, with Al-Qahtani insisting the true verdict on the team will come as the fixtures pile up and the level of competition rises.

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