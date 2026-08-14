Yasser Al-Qahtani, the former Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia national team star, took aim at Al-Ahli's level during their clash with Al-Diriyah in the opening round of the Roshn League, even though "the Elegant" won the game and banked their first three points of the new season.

To Al-Qahtani's mind, Al-Ahli didn't produce the kind of performance to justify such big celebrations. Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, were the better side in plenty of the match's details.

Speaking via the "Thmanyah" network, Al-Qahtani said: "The Al-Ahli players' joy was frankly exaggerated. The team was poor, and Al-Diriyah delivered a big performance."

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Winning in the opening round doesn't necessarily mean a team turned up in the required manner, he explained. Al-Ahli rode their luck in patches and never imposed their superiority on their opponent.

"I understand that you begin the season not at full strength, but Al-Diriyah were better in all respects," Al-Qahtani added, a nod to the fact that the gap in experience and capabilities between the two teams simply didn't show on the pitch.

The former Al-Hilal star reckons Al-Diriyah delivered a strong showing against one of the Roshn League's biggest clubs. They came close to a better result, too, and might have got it had they been sharper with the chances that came their way.

Al-Qahtani concluded that Al-Diriyah's wasted chances were among the main reasons behind their defeat. "Had Al-Diriyah taken their chances, everything would have been different, and luck was not on their side today," he explained.

An early question mark now hangs over Al-Ahli's level despite the win, with Al-Qahtani insisting the true verdict on the team will come as the fixtures pile up and the level of competition rises.