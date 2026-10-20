Tijjani Reijnders rattled Al-Hilal's throne in the Saudi Roshn League. The Netherlands midfielder struck a late winner to fire Al-Qadsiah top.

Al-Qadsiah beat hosts Al-Taawoun 1-0 on Tuesday at their stadium in Buraidah, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Reijnders settled it in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, lashing home a powerful strike from inside the penalty area.

That victory lifted Al-Qadsiah to the summit on 25 points, a single point clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, who have played one match fewer.

Next matches ALQ Saudi Pro League 14:00 HIL

The win sets up a mouthwatering showdown on Friday. Al-Hilal travel to Al-Qadsiah at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, desperate to reclaim top spot.

Al-Hilal have that game in hand because their clash with Al-Riyadh, originally pencilled in for last Friday, was pushed back to December.