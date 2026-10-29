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Al Riyadh v Al Taawoun - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Al-Qadsiah assembles its striking force: Al-Riyadh banks on Trezeguet

Al Qadsiah
Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Trezeguet
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Clash of power and ambition

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Riyadh tonight in one of the twelfth round's most eagerly awaited fixtures in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Armed with a squad packed with international and local stars, Al-Qadsiah want three points to cement their place in the race at the top. Al-Riyadh, meanwhile, are banking on their defensive organisation and the quality of their professionals to snatch a surprise in enemy territory.

Al-Qadsiah marshal their strike force led by Casteels

The coach went with an attacking line-up, handing the armband to Belgian international goalkeeper Koen Casteels:

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels.

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Defence: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat - Gaston Alvarez - Jihad Zikri - Mohammed Al-Shahrani.

Midfield: Nacho Fernandez Faigl - Christopher Bonsu Baah - Tijjani Reijnders - Musab Al-Juwayr.

Attack: Julian Quinones - Abdullah Al-Salem.

Bench: Al-Kassar, Al-Ammar, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jaber, Iyad, Sanghari, Al-Sayahi, Al-Olaywah, Sany.

Al-Riyadh bank on Borjan and Trezeguet

Argentine coach Mauricio Dollac named a balanced side built around veteran goalkeeper Borjan and Egyptian star Mahmoud Trezeguet up front:

Goalkeeper: Milan Borjan.

Defence: Ahmed Asiri - Awad Dahl - Dino Abascal - Khalid Mojrashi.

Midfield: Qasim Lajami - Victor - Seko Keita - Fahad Al-Rashidi.

Attack: Bernard Mensah - Oko - Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Bench: Jan Bitik, Suleiman Hazazi, Osama Al-Bawardi, Hassan Al-Ali, Hussein Al-Sharfa, Yasser Al-Mousa, Faisal Al-Mabhi, Sultan Al-Issa, Amam Bahri.

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