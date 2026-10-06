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Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Al-Owais writes history: an exceptional record at Gulf Cup 27

Saudi Arabia vs UAE
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Gulf Cup
M. Al Owais
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Saudi individual and team achievements

Mohammed Al-Owais has written his name into Gulf Cup history in grand style. The Saudi Arabia goalkeeper kept a clean sheet throughout the "Gulf 27" tournament.

According to the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Owais is now the fifth goalkeeper to manage the feat across a full edition of the tournament.

The clean sheet was only half of it. Al-Owais also lifted the title with Saudi Arabia, making him just the third goalkeeper in Gulf Cup history to pull off both, after Kuwait's Ahmed Al-Tarabulsi and Oman's Ali Al-Habsi.

Saudi Arabia claimed the Gulf Cup for the fourth time in their history, beating the UAE 2-0 tonight.

They finished the tournament unbeaten, becoming the third team to win the title without conceding a single goal, after Kuwait and Oman.

Read also: A rare achievement after 17 years: 480 minutes reveal the new face of Saudi Arabia's national team

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