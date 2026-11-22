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Saudi side Al-Nassr have received a morale boost ahead of their eagerly awaited AFC Champions League Elite clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd, after it was confirmed that two of the visitors' biggest stars, Croatian Marcelo Brozović and Brazilian Roberto Firmino, will miss the match between the two sides at Al-Awwal Park, with Al-Sadd suffering from a string of injuries ahead of their trip to Riyadh.

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Al-Sadd arrive in Riyadh on Monday ahead of Tuesday evening's meeting with Al-Nassr in the fifth round of the West Zone group stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Qatari club named a 22-man squad on Sunday evening. Romanian coach Răzvan Lucescu, the former head coach of Saudi side Al-Hilal, picked the group as they try to come away from Al-Awwal Park with a positive result.

Two big names are missing. Injuries have ruled out Croatian Marcelo Brozović, the former Al-Nassr midfielder, and Brazilian Roberto Firmino, the former Al-Ahli forward, leaving the coaching staff without either for the eagerly awaited fixture.

Al-Sadd's troubles don't end with the pair. Other injuries have hit the squad too, leaving Lucescu with a tough job picking the right line-up against one of the leading contenders in the West Zone, and at a time when the Qatari side badly need to improve their position in the standings.

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Brozović misses clash with his former club

Brozović's absence carries extra significance. The Croatian midfielder represented Al-Nassr over the past three seasons before his move to Al-Sadd.

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The 34-year-old had played just one match for his new club before suffering a thigh injury that has kept him out since the middle of last month. He's still sidelined, and now misses a special night against his old side.

Firmino joins him on the list of absentees after a recent hamstring injury, making it unlikely he'll be fit for a match that could have pitted him against another Saudi league club he previously represented.

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Lucescu is also without Brazilian attacking midfielder Claudinho, French full-back Younes El Hannach and Qatari defender Pedro Miguel, all injured. That makes his task against Al-Nassr even harder.

Muntari returns and Qatar stars feature

There was some good news, though. Lucescu has recalled Qatari forward Mohammed Muntari, who has finally recovered from a muscle injury in his thigh and gives the team another attacking option for the match.

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Several of the Qatar national team's leading players feature, headed by Akram Afif, Boualem Khoukhi and Hassan Al-Haydos, along with Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli, Brazilian full-back Paulo Otávio and Uruguayan midfielder Agustín Soria.

The Romanian coach hopes that experience can make up for the significant absences and help his side put in a competitive display against Al-Nassr. They can't afford to drop any more points given their difficult position in the group.

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Both sides have plenty riding on the game, though their ambitions and positions in the West group standings differ. Al-Nassr, led by Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, are seventh with 6 points. Al-Sadd are 15th, second from bottom, with just two points, and need a positive result to get their campaign back on track.

The absences are expected to deal a heavy blow to the Qatari side's ambitions. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will look to make the most of home advantage and their supporters to claim all three points and strengthen their position in the race for the knockout rounds.

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Al-Sadd's squad to face Al-Nassr:

Goalkeepers: Mutaz Barsham, Saad Al-Sheeb, Youssef Abdullah.

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Defenders: Alessio Romagnoli, Paulo Otávio, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman, Mohammed Waad, Abdulrahman Bakri, Abdullah Al-Yazidi, Abdessamad Bounacer.

Midfielders: Agustín Soria, Mohamed Camara, Guilherme, Mostafa Meshaal.

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Forwards: Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Hassan Al-Haydos, Mohammed Manai, Hashim Ali, Giovani, Yousef Abdulrazzaq.