How to buy Al Nassr vs Al Ahli tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League has transformed into one of the most-watched divisions in world football, and few fixtures carry as much weight as the clash between Riyadh’s Al Nassr and Jeddah’s Al Ahli.

With global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line for the Knights of Najd against a star-studded Al Ahli side featuring the likes of Ivan Toney and Riyad Mahrez, the atmosphere at Al-Awwal Park is guaranteed to be electric.

At GOAL, we have the ultimate guide to ensure you don't miss a second of the action.

When is Al Nassr vs Al Ahli?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Tuesday, 28 April 2026, 21:00 (Local) Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Tickets

Where to buy Al Nassr vs Al Ahli tickets?

The primary platform for Saudi Pro League tickets is webook.com, which serves as the official ticketing partner for most major events in the Kingdom.

Due to the massive global following of Cristiano Ronaldo and the high-stakes nature of this rivalry, official allocations often sell out within minutes of being released to the general public.

To ensure an easy entry into the stadium, most tickets are now issued as mobile-only passes. These can be scanned directly from your smartphone at the turnstiles, eliminating the need for paper tickets and reducing wait times at the gate.

If you find that the official site is sold out, fans may look to last-minute options like StubHub.

How much are Al Nassr vs Al Ahli tickets?

Ticket prices for Al Nassr home games fluctuate based on the opponent and the importance of the match. For a Category A fixture like Al Ahli, prices are typically higher than a standard league game.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

Cheapest Tickets: General admission seats in the upper tiers or behind the goals usually start around SAR 185 to SAR 250 . On secondary markets like StubHub, you may find get-in prices starting from approximately $81 (approx. SAR 304), depending on demand.

General admission seats in the upper tiers or behind the goals usually start around . On secondary markets like StubHub, you may find get-in prices starting from approximately depending on demand. Standard Seating: Side-view (Longside) seats offer a better perspective of the tactical play and generally range from SAR 400 to SAR 850 .

Side-view (Longside) seats offer a better perspective of the tactical play and generally range from . Premium & Hospitality: For those seeking a luxury experience, Al-Awwal Park offers incredible hospitality packages. VIP Lounge access, which includes gourmet catering and leather-padded seating, can range from SAR 1,500 to SAR 4,000. Exclusive Executive Boxes (fitting 7 to 10 people) are the pinnacle of the experience, with prices often exceeding SAR 15,000 for the group.

Everything you need to know about Al-Awwal Park

Located in the heart of the King Saud University campus in Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park (formerly known as Mrsool Park) is one of the most modern and atmospheric stadiums in the Middle East.

Unlike the sprawling multi-purpose stadiums of the past, Al-Awwal Park is a football-specific venue, meaning the fans are incredibly close to the pitch, creating a cauldron effect that intimidates visiting teams.

The stadium holds approximately 25,000 fans. While smaller than some international venues, its compact design ensures that there isn't a bad seat in the house.

The easiest way to reach the stadium is via Uber or Careem, as parking can be difficult during major matchdays. If you prefer public transport, the Riyadh Metro (Line 2) serves the university area, but a short taxi ride from the station to the gates is usually recommended.

Gates typically open two hours before kickoff. Security is thorough, so arrive at least 60 minutes early to navigate the perimeter checks and find your seat.