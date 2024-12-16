How to see Al Nassr play live: Flights, tickets, experiences & more

Why not take the trip of a lifetime to Saudi Arabia and grab the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in live action

The Saudi Pro League has greatly increased in prominence in recent seasons, attracting many of the world's top football talents to the Middle East. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is home to four clubs in the current Saudi top flight: Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Shabab, and Al Riyadh. Historically, the first three of those have been dominant forces in Saudi football, securing 34 of the 49 previous national titles, with a team from Riyadh finishing first or second in every season for the last 21 years.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Hussain and Zeid Al-Ja'ba, Al Nassr is one of only three clubs to have participated in every season of the Saudi Pro League since it launched in the 1970s; in addition to football, Al Nassr is a multi-sports club with teams in various sports, including basketball and volleyball. The ‘Faris Najds’ (Knights of Najd) are the joint-second most decorated Saudi club with nine top division titles to their names. Three of their league successes have come in the last 11 seasons, though they are desperate for another title after finishing in the runners-up spot in both of the previous two seasons.

A whole host of notable foreign players have donned the Al Nassr kit down the years, including the likes of Hristo Stoichov, Denilson, Vincent Aboubakar, and David Ospina, although the December 2022 purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo is Al Nassr’s stand-out signing of all-time. The Nassrawis were in dreamland, especially as CR7 had previously turned down a move to local neighbors and arch-rival Al Hilal. Ronaldo’s arrival also revolutionized Saudi Arabian football as a whole and set the stage for numerous top-level European league players to join the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Awwal Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium and Mrsool Park, has been the home ground of Al Nassr since 2020. In September of that year, the Saudi Media Company (SMC) obtained management rights to operate the stadium, and they put pen to paper with Al Nassr to become tenants. In April 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after Saudi Awwal Bank signed a $15 million sponsorship deal. Al-Awwal Park is located within the King Saud University Stadium complex in west Riyadh, just south of the King Abdullah Financial District, and can hold up to 26,000 fans on a match day. The stadium has hosted other entertainment and sporting events, including WWE’s Crown Jewel (twice) and 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships'.

Riyadh, located at the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, is the capital and the largest city in Saudi Arabia. Home to over 7 million people, this vibrant metropolis provides numerous tourist attractions and activities. As the cultural epicenter of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh is steeped in history and heritage that spans centuries. Moreover, for those seeking a luxurious urban retreat or an engaging event or show, Riyadh meets all these criteria.

Riyadh boasts some of the country's most remarkable natural and historical attractions. It's an essential destination for those looking for a cultural fix, offering a plethora of art galleries and historical sites. Known for its rich heritage, Riyadh is also impressive with its modern architecture. The skyline brims with impressive contemporary buildings that reflect the nation's dedication to progress and innovation. For those who love to shop, Riyadh is paradise. The city features a mix of modern shopping centers and traditional markets, offering everything from high-end brands to Indigenous crafts. Whether you're in Riyadh for a special event like an Al Nassr match, a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a business trip, the city caters to all.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know before you plan your trip to Riyadh to see Al Nassr play live, from flights to where to stay, and how to buy tickets.

Flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

King Khalid International Airport, opened by HRH King Fahd on 16 November 1983, serves Riyadh. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and its partner airlines operate numerous regular flights to Riyadh from around the globe.

Exploring and planning your route to Riyadh via Etihad Airways is the best option. This allows you to compare prices and flight times and find the best option for you. Below is a breakdown of starting prices and flight times to Riyadh from major airports worldwide for those looking to visit Riyadh and see Al Nassr in action live.

Below is a breakdown of starting prices and flight times to Riyadh from major airports worldwide.

From To Flight time Prices from New York Riyadh 12h USD 1750 Abu Dhabi Riyadh 2h 5m AED 900 London Riyadh 6h 30m GBP 900 Paris Riyadh 6h 10m EUR 700 Istanbul Riyadh 4h 15m USD 500 Tokyo Riyadh 15h 40m JPY 90000 Delhi Riyadh 5h 20m INR 25000 Shanghai Riyadh 11h 30m CNY 6000 Madrid Riyadh 8h 30m EUR 600 Sydney Riyadh 18h 15m AUD 2000

Tickets to see Al Nassr live

There are three different ticket categories for Al Nassr games, with prices starting from Category 1 (SAR 60 - $16/£12), Category 2 (SAR 40 - $10/£8), and Category 3 (SAR 25 - $6/£5). For all the latest prices and information on how to purchase tickets for Al Nassr matches, go to tickets.victoryarena.com

Upcoming Al Nassr games

Competition Game Stadium Date Time Saudi Pro League vs Al Ittihad (away) King Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah) Dec 6 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Okhdood (home) Al-Awwal Park Jan 9 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Taawoun (away) Al Taawon Arena (Buraidah) Jan 17 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Khaleej (away) Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam) Jan 21 5:50 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Fateh (home) Al-Awwal Park Jan 26 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Raed (away) King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Buraidah) Jan 30 8:00 pm AST AFC Champions League vs Al Wasl (home) Al-Awwal Park Feb 3 9:00 pm AST

Best hotels in Riyadh

Prices for hotels in Riyadh’s tourist hotspots can range from around SAR 350-1100 ($100-300 / £75-250) per night, while budget options such as hostels and guesthouses may be available for around SAR 180-375 ($50-100 / £35-80) per night. Those looking for luxury may want to check out the DoubleTree By Hilton Riyadh Financial District Hotel & Suites, which is located in the Al-Masif neighborhood, which is renowned for its upscale hotels and resorts, offering world-class amenities and breathtaking views of the city, where you can indulge in fine dining and spa treatments. The DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh offers luxurious hotel suites with elegant and contemporary design in a prime location. The Levantine Restaurant features a variety of Middle Eastern and International cuisines with indoor and outdoor seating. The resort also features a health club and swimming pool surrounded by natural light.

For a 5-star spot within a 30-minute walk of Al-Awwal Park, you could check out the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel. It’s a top-notch hotel that offers exceptional service and is ideal for short or long-stay trips to Riyadh. Combining classic elegance with cutting-edge technology, guests can also choose from five different on-site restaurants. The hotel also features an outdoor pool, gym, and wellness center, allowing the opportunity to relax after a long day exploring the city’s top attractions.

How to get to Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh

As Al-Awwal Park is located within the King Saud University Stadium complex and close to the KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District), there are good public transport links to the stadium. The newly launched Riyadh Metro has improved general access to the area, and there are numerous regular Riyadh Bus services (including No. 341 and 350) running throughout the university campus.

When traveling to Al-Awwal Park from Riyadh City on match day, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself ample time, as although the venue is easily accessible from major roadways, the journey can take anywhere from 45 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic. Local taxis are also readily available throughout Riyadh and you can also use popular taxi apps like Uber or Careem. If coming from Riyadh Airport, the approximate 40km trip to the stadium takes around 30 minutes and costs in the range of SAR 200 ($50 / £40).

Getting around Riyadh

While the city has expanded its pedestrian zones, ideal for scenic walks at dawn and dusk, Riyadh's harsh climate and weather conditions can make walking difficult. Fortunately, there are several simple transportation options available for navigating the city and the local area. Local taxis provide a convenient mode of transport and are easily accessible. Keep an eye out for the government-run green taxis; they are dependable, metered, and offer reasonable fares. Additionally, the Uber and Careem apps allow you to hail a ride at any time of the day, all week long.

There are numerous buses which can used to get around Riyadh’s city centre and beyond as well, which is a cheaper way of navigating around the region. Don’t forget to download the Riyadh Bus app. There are various ticket options available: 2-hour pass (SAR 4), 3-day pass (SAR 20), 7-day pass (SAR 40), and 30-day pass (SAR 140). Riyadh Bus covers main streets, highways, and sub-streets, and all stations will have free Wi-Fi so that you can stay connected to your family and friends.

A positive addition to the local transport infrastructure is the launch of the Riyadh Metro. The dream that began back in 2014 finally became reality very recently. The Riyadh Metro, which is part of the larger King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, will have six lines and 84 stations up and running once fully in operation. The aim is to have up to 3.6 million people a day using the Riyadh Metro service regularly, and it will run daily from 6am to midnight. The Riyadh Metro will connect King Khalid International Airport (RUH), the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and major commercial, educational, and medical institutions across its 176-kilometre track. The Riyadh Metro is divided into six lines:

Blue Line: Olaya - Batha’a

Olaya - Batha’a Red Line: King Abdullah Road

King Abdullah Road Orange Line: Al Madina Al Monawara Road - Prince Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al Awal Road

Al Madina Al Monawara Road - Prince Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al Awal Road Yellow line: King Khaled International Airport Road

King Khaled International Airport Road Green line: King Abdulaziz Road

King Abdulaziz Road Purple Line: Abdul Rahman bin Aouf Road - Sheikh Hassan bin Hussain bin Ali Road

You can purchase your Riyadh Metro tickets and get route information via the Darb app, which is available in both English and Arabic. Ticket prices are as follows: (SAR 4) for 2 hours, unlimited usage, (SAR 20) for 3 days, unlimited usage, (SAR 40) for 7 days, unlimited usage and (SAR 140) for 30 days, unlimited usage.

Best restaurants in Riyadh

Saudi Arabian cuisine is an exquisite blend of tradition, culture, and innovation. You’ll find echoes of the Indian subcontinent, Persia's aromatic allure, and Africa's bold tastes. The base of Saudi Arabian cuisine leans heavily on red meat, particularly lamb. Rice is also a staple in Saudi Arabian cooking and is often found at the center of the dining table, helping absorb the meats' flavors. Saudi cuisine is robust and aromatic, which is a testament to the use of many spices. The most popular local dishes include matazeez, jareesh, qursan, and mathloutha.

If you want to try out some of the local and traditional delicacies, it’s worth heading to the Najd Village, located in the central business district of Riyadh, Al Olaya. The restaurant is designed like a typical desert village and offers classic Middle Eastern dishes. Mains start from SAR 15 ($4 / £3), with set menus from SAR 100 ($25 / £20). The food here focuses on hearty, family-style dishes, and it’s a great place to get an introduction to the food of Riyadh and the region. The Globe is another well-renowned centrally situated eatery in Riyadh city. Located in the spectacular golden sphere that tops Al Faisaliah Tower, this dining destination offers stunning city views. The Globe provides delicious modern European cuisine and world-class service. An ‘a la carte’ dining experience costs around SAR 350 ($90 / £75) per person.

Those looking for a good hearty pre-match meal or to fill their bellies after watching an entertaining Al Nassr encounter could give OXAR SteakHouse a whirl, which is roughly a 40-minute trek east from Al-Awwal Park, located at the Riyadh esplanade. OXAR is a unique eating establishment that offers a dining experience that exudes Viking vibes. With its rustic décor, OXAR is more of a steakhall rather than steakhouse. The menu features an array of delectable dishes crafted by skilled chefs using the finest Black Angus Beef. You can indulge in tender and succulent steaks like the Warrior Steak, which are cooked to perfection.

Things to do in Riyadh

The Saudi Arabian capital is brimming with activities and sights. For those keen on cultural exploration, the historic city of Riyadh is dotted with numerous museums and art galleries, reflecting the nation's rich traditions and customs. Beyond the dynamic city center and towering skyscrapers, Riyadh presents unique attractions and experiences that are sure to astonish. From the remnants of ancient civilizations to bustling traditional markets, numerous hidden treasures await discovery. Those eager to delve into history and witness desert village life should not miss the Historical At-Turaif District, Ushaiqer Heritage Village, and Murabba Historical Palace. An unforgettable full-day guided tour in Riyadh could be one of the highlights of your stay. Starting at the storied Al-Masmak fortress, emblematic of the city's storied past and vibrant culture, you'll proceed to uncover the historical marvels of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before concluding your journey amidst the captivating red sand dunes of the desert.

For those looking to savor some more modern-day experiences, Riyadh offers a wealth of family-friendly activities and attractions. From thrilling amusement parks to educational museums, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Explore the Riyadh Zoo, located in the heart of the Al Malaz District, which is home to over 1,500 animals, including endangered species. One of Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, the Kingdom Centre Tower, stands at a height of 302 meters and offers breathtaking views of the city. The famous Faisaliah Tower also offers similar mesmerizing views.